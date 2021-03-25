Our church will celebrate Holy Week beginning with Palm Sunday service March 28, 9:15 a.m. Members and visitors will commemorate the story of Jesus’s journey and his entrance into Jerusalem with readings and palms.
On Maundy Thursday, April 1, our service begins at 6 p.m. Members and visitors will commemorate the institution of Holy Communion as we respectfully honor the Last Supper shared by Jesus with his disciples.
On Good Friday, the church will be open for members and visitors for quiet personal prayers and reflection of the passion narrative from noon-2 p.m.
On Easter Day, Sunday, April 4, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus and hope for all people will begin at 9:15 a.m. Visitors are welcome.
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
