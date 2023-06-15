We continue our study of addiction and recovery with emphasis on Alcohol. Scripture teaches us many stories about drunkenness, it’s damaging affects for those who consume great quantities. In scripture we also learn many stories about joyful, spiritual and celebrative uses of wine, in worship and communal events. So, what are we to do with such extreme perspectives?

More importantly, for those who struggle with the disease of alcoholism, is there Grace, Hope, Compassion for them during their effort to recover? Is there to be absolute condemnation by family, friends, employers, community and neighbors who abandon the drunkard? What do you believe?

