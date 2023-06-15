We continue our study of addiction and recovery with emphasis on Alcohol. Scripture teaches us many stories about drunkenness, it’s damaging affects for those who consume great quantities. In scripture we also learn many stories about joyful, spiritual and celebrative uses of wine, in worship and communal events. So, what are we to do with such extreme perspectives?
More importantly, for those who struggle with the disease of alcoholism, is there Grace, Hope, Compassion for them during their effort to recover? Is there to be absolute condemnation by family, friends, employers, community and neighbors who abandon the drunkard? What do you believe?
With scripture stories as one source of guidance in human relations we choose hope. We practice forgiveness for human errors in their decisions and behaviors which hurt one’s own life. We encourage Hope for growth and change during recovery which includes: admitting one's need for help, commitment to learning about the disease, taking steps to improve one’s own health and relationships that were damaged by alcohol.
Such acts can strengthen recovery, aid in behavioral changes, and empower one to choose a positive lifestyle with a healthy type of “Spirit.” This Spirit is known as love for self (self care) for others (empathy), and love for the God of your understanding (gratitude). Come be with us as we learn together. Keep hope alive now and in all-ways.
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.