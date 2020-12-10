The children of the United Church of Johnson built a Star of Hope for the Johnson community. The lighting ceremony was held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.
Participants included Gabbie, Simone, and Charlie Waweru, Sam Goodell, Joseph, Kasey, and Jessica Orost, Judy Beard, Kim Goodell, Ken and Pam Locke, Nicky Gardner, AnnMarie Bahr, Gene Flores, and Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.