Thrift Store Mission provides a needed service for the community, including accepting donations of gently used clean clothes and sale of the clothes at affordable prices. If you would like to donate, make certain all clothes are clean, with no stains or tears. We offer clothing for children, women and men, with a variety of sizes and styles, ranging from formal to casual wear.
Volunteers operate the mission. They routinely sort and stock items to reflect seasonal changes. Coats and jackets are priced from $5 to $8. Blouses, shirts, sweaters, jeans or shoes range from $2 to $8. Many items are high quality, name brands. Some kitchenware, books, toys and knickknacks are available.
The store is open each Saturday, 9-noon, 100 Main St. West, Johnson. All are welcome to visit.
We have a song which we often sing in our church and these lyrics remind us to notice our neighbors’ needs:
“Neighbors are rich and poor, neighbors are Black and white, neighbors are near and far away.” (Ghana folk tune, lyrics by Tom Colvin, 1969)
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
