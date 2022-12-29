We begin the new year with an academic study of the Bible. Exegesis involves learning about the historical language, date, author(s) location, social context and other influential factors affecting a published text. This is especially important for understanding the books in the Bible and what makes these stories relevant in our time. This study will start with Genesis. Group participants enjoy delightful conversation together. You are welcome to join in this study.
You are welcome to participate with us in worship, study group and all social events in our faith community. Worship Service and Church School is on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. Bible study group meets each Wednesday at 9 a.m.
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
