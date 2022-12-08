During the second week of Advent, Christians celebrate the peace that was given through Jesus, but looking at the world, some of us might worry that our gift was busted in the mail.
Paul sums this up when he tells the Romans, “May the God of steadfastness and encouragement grant you to live in harmony with one another, in accordance with Christ Jesus, that together you may with one voice glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Jesus’ gift of peace is one that comes to us with some assembly required. Many would prefer that the peace of God stay boxed up. When we exclude and villainize others, we exploit them. Many of us are still praying for peace in Ukraine or other war-torn nations. We are also praying for peace in our nation as we wrestle with cultural and political conflict.
Jesus and Paul tell us that we build God’s gift of peace when we build justice, take care of the poor and the sick, give voice to the voiceless and invite all to meet God’s love. The Christian peace is synonymous to its view of community: they are one and the same.
Peace is sharing God’s love with others.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
