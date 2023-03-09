The Lenten season continues with regular Sunday services followed by a special series of discussions of the lives of Christians. All are welcome to attend, which take place during the post-service coffee hour. Events include morning prayer, Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m., followed by a talk by Wendy Besett on Christian mysticism and Meister Eckhardt; March 19, 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist, followed by a talk by Nina Church on Celtic saints; and March 26, 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist, followed by a talk by Ellen Halperin on St. Francis and a Franciscan Benediction.
Holy week services include April 2, Palm Sunday and Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m.; April 7, Good Friday service at noon; April 8, Easter vigil at 7 p.m.; and April 9, Easter, Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m.
