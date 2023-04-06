Holy Week services are as follows: Maundy Thursday, April 6, service of Tenebrae with communion, 7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, church open for prayers, candle lighting and reflections on the seven last words of Jesus, 9 a.m.- noon; Easter Sunday sunrise service, April 9, 6:30 a.m. at the Main Street Cemetery in Hardwick; Easter Sunday family service, April 9, 10 a.m. at the church.
— Rev. Evelyn Lavelli
