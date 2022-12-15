The United Christian Society, Inc., 6653 Vermont Route 109, in Belvidere Junction, will hold a Christmas Eve service, Dec. 24, celebrating the birth of our Lord, starting at 6 p.m.
Pastor Lance Cross and wife, Kim, will conduct the service with music by Valerie Gabbeitt, Chuck Slayton and Brenda Cruz, who played and recorded in Nashville, with Laurie Hamlet on keyboard.
Everyone is welcome.
— Marylin Bennett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.