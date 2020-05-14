On Sunday, May 17, Unitarian Universalist minister Mara Dowdall will conduct our service at 4:30 p.m. Zoom. Mara has titled her service, “Wow! Wow!” She says, “As we enter more fully into the season of spring here in Northern New England, we will devote our service to the Earth-centered practices of awe and wonder. How might these ancient expressions of the human spirit help us during this season of grief, worry and uncertainty?”
A link will be sent out to members and friends who would like to participate in the meeting. All are welcome; details to be sent out soon. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz