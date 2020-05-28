On Sunday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Rev. Barbara Threet will conduct our service on the Zoom app. Barbara has titled her service, “Have Mercy!” She says, “Mercy isn¹t quite the same as forgiveness, or kindness or compassion. It’s also more than an old-fashioned girl’s name. What might mercy have to do with how UUs strive to live, and with these times?”
A link will be sent out to members and friends who would like to participate in the meeting.
“As human beings, our job in life is to help people realize how rare and valuable each one of us really is, that each of us has something that no one else has, or ever will have, something inside that is unique to all time.” — Fred Rogers
In this time of crisis, we will strive to stay connected via telephone and the internet with each other and with all our neighbors in the world. For more information, call 617 835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz