Unitarian Universalists gather in worship to find meaning and live more deeply. Worship creates connections within, among and beyond us, calling us to our better selves, calling us to live with wisdom and compassion and kindliness. Our worship styles vary by congregation, and even within congregations.
Some congregations’ worship is contemporary and high-tech. Some congregations’ worship is traditional and formal. Ours tends to be traditional but not formal.
On this coming Sunday, Dec. 1, our fellowship will not be gathering since many members are away for Thanksgiving weekend.
Join us on most Sundays at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road for our 4:30 p.m. service. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site or website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz