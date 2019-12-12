On Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m., our fellowship welcomes Rev. Mara Dowdall to lead our service. She will take a closer look at one of the December season’s spiritual offerings: joy.
What is joy and how does it show up in our lives? How might we access joy, even in the midst of struggle and sorrow? And what does it meant to celebrate joy when there is so much to despair of in our world?
Everyone is welcome at our services. We need not think alike to love alike. We are people of many beliefs and backgrounds — people with a religious background, people with none, people who believe in a God, people who don’t and people who let the mystery be.
We have radical roots and a history as self-motivated spiritual people; we think for ourselves and recognize that life experience influences our beliefs more than anything. Join us at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road for our service.
For information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site, or website bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz