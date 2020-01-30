On Sunday, Feb. 2, at 4:30 p.m., the Rev. Mara Dowdall will lead our service. Her program: “Perfectly Imperfect — Embracing our Imperfections.”
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe is a place where we come to learn more about being human. We’re not here because we’ve figured out life’s questions, or because we think we’ve got it right. We come here to learn more about being in a relationship together: how to listen, how to forgive, how to be vulnerable, and how to create trust and compassion in one another.
Please join us on most Sundays at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road for our 4:30 pm service. We are always grateful to St. John’s for sharing its beautiful space with us. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz