The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will be doing Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person. On Sunday, Oct. 25, Kristabeth Atwood, a retired Methodist pastor, will lead our service.
The topic of her service is a continuation of her program last week. She says, “Last Sunday, we explored the temptation to hold on to our worries and fears. We looked to the leaves as an example of releasing that which no longer serves us.
“This coming Sunday, we will dive into that leaf pile again and consider how letting go can create room for generosity. The wisdom of the world tells us to hold tight to what we have (money, food, property, respect, love) because there is a limited supply.
“If I don’t grab hold of what I deserve, someone else will get it and I’ll be out of luck. But what if that isn’t true? What if there is enough for everybody? What if, by loosening our grip, we create space for abundance?”
For more information about our fellowship, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
