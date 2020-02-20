On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4:30 p.m., the Rev. Peter Plagge, pastor of Waterbury Congregational Church, will lead our service. We are always very happy to welcome Peter, who is a favorite speaker of the Unitarians.

Peter has been at the Waterbury church for 18 years. He says he thinks of himself as a theologian, meaning he always wants to ask about the credibility and the appropriateness of anything we do. He plans to speak about a poem of Robinson Jeffers, “Carmel Point.” “We must uncenter our minds from ourselves; we must unhumanize our views a little, and become confident as the rock and ocean that we were made from.”

Join us on Sundays at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road in Stowe for our 4:30 service. Information: call 617 835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.

This Unitarian Universalist congregation is a place where we come to learn more about being human. We’re not here because we’ve figured out life’s questions, or because we think we’ve got it right. We come here to learn how to listen, how to forgive, how to be vulnerable and how to create trust and compassion in one another

— Nancy Merz

