On Sunday, May 24, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will not have a service due to the holiday weekend when many may possibly be out of town. The following Sunday, May 31 at 4:30 pm, the Rev. Barbara Threet will conduct our service on the Zoom app. A link will be sent out to members and friends who would like to participate in the meeting. 

“As human beings, our job in life is to help people realize how rare and valuable each one of us really is, that each of us has something that no one else has — or ever will have — something inside that is unique to all time.” —Fred Rogers

In this time of crisis, we will strive to stay connected — via telephone and the internet — with each other and with all our neighbors in the world. For more information, call 617 835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.

— Nancy Merz

