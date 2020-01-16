On Sunday, Jan. 19, our fellowship will not be meeting at the regular 4:30 p.m. time. Instead we will gather at 6 p.m. that day at St. John’s Episcopal Church for its annual Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition commemorative program to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Kiah Morris, former Vermont legislator from Bennington, is the keynote speaker for this program. She is now the executive director of the Vermont Coalition on Ethnic and Social Equity in Schools.
Morris is also an author, advocate, educator and performance artist. Formerly the only black woman legislator in Vermont, a Democrat from Bennington, she was a victim of racial harassment and the target of online racial slurs and threats to her safety. She resigned from elected office in 2018.
An award-winning, in-demand trainer, speaker and presenter, she is also an accomplished actress. Now her work is focusing on issues of human rights and social justice.
Join us on most Sundays at St. John’s for our 4:30 p.m. service. For more, call 617-835-5425 or visit bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz