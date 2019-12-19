On Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m., our fellowship welcomes the Rev. Mara Dowdall to lead our service. Rev. Dowdall has entitled her sermon, “Carry Each Other.”
She says on this Sunday before Christmas Eve, we’ll consider anew the ancient story of Jesus’ birth, and explore what spiritual meaning it might hold for us today. What wisdom might we find in the Christmas story to guide us in our own quest to live lives of service, meaning and love?
The Rev. Dowdall is based in Burlington. Most recently, she served as senior minister of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington. Previously, she served the Unitarian Church of Montpelier and congregations in the Boston area. Before her call to ministry, she worked in national politics and advocacy.
We are people of many backgrounds and people of many beliefs. We are brave, curious and compassionate thinkers and doers. We create spirituality and community, working for more justice and more love in our own lives and in the world.
Join us at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road for our service.
For more information, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Banks