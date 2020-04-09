On Sunday, April 12, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe is not having a service. We will resume online services on April 19 at 4:30 p.m. A link will be sent to members and friends who would like to participate.
This past Sunday, we had an online service led by the Rev. Mara Dowdall, which was attended by many. Mara spoke about what helps us cope in times of great stress and uncertainty.
This Unitarian Universalist congregation is a place where we come to learn more about being human. We have radical roots and a history as self-motivated, spiritual people: We think for ourselves and recognize that life experience influences our beliefs more than anything. We are not here because we have figured out life’s questions or because we think we’ve got it right. In this time of crisis, we will strive to stay connected via telephone and the internet with each other and with all our neighbors in the world.
All are welcome. Please join us online for our 4:30 p.m. service on April 19, details to be announced soon. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz