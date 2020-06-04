On Sunday, June 7, at 4:30 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Rev. Mara Dowdall will conduct our service on Zoom. Mara has titled her service, “Eat, Drink and Be Merry.”  She says, “In this final Zoom service of the year, with summer approaching, we will consider the spiritual theme of ‘revelry.’ How can we celebrate and enjoy life, amidst so much peril and heartache? How might revelry nurture our spirits?”

A Zoom link will be sent to members and friends.

“In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.” — Fred Rogers

In this time of crisis, we will stay connected via telephone and the internet and listen with our ears and our hearts. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.

— Nancy Merz

