On Sunday, March 15, at 4:30 p.m., the Rev. Mara Dowdall will lead our service. Mara will speak about “Unpacking Passion.” What are you passionate about? Come hear more from Mara about passion.
“It’s not the honors and the prizes and the fancy outside of life, which ultimately nourish our souls. It’s the knowing that we can be trusted, that we never have to fear the truth, that the bedrock of our very being is good stuff,” said Fred Rogers.
This Unitarian Universalist congregation is a place where we come to learn more about being human. We are not here because we have figured out life’s questions or because we think we’ve got it right.
All are welcome. Join us on Sunday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Mountain Road, Stowe for our service. For more information, call 617-835-5425 or visit our website bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz