On Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m., we are pleased to welcome the Rev. Barbara Threet to lead our service. She is going to talk about “Kings and Queens.”
Barbara says, “The traditional Christmas story has its share of king (or kingly figures) — Emperor Augustus, those Magi from the East, the evil King Herod. And the miracle of Hanukkah is in response to some dreadful actions by the Roman rulers. But on Sunday, we’ll learn about the positive of a king — and several queens and a sultan — in our own Unitarian history.”
Unitarian Universalists affirm that love is our greatest purpose and accepting one another is the truest form of living. The search for truth is our constant star. We pledge to challenge injustice with our hearts, minds, hands and courage. We strive to find hope in times of fear.
Join us on most Sundays at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road for our 4:30 p.m. service. For more information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site, or website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz