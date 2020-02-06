On Sunday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m., the Rev. Barbara Threet will lead our service. She has titled her sermon “This Year: Make Mistakes!”
Barbara says that she grew up hearing the admonition, “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.” But there’s also an adage that says, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” And when we first start something, we don’t do it perfectly — and often after many years of practice, we still aren’t doing it “right.”
As we plunge into 2020, we’ll reflect this Sunday on the wisdom of daring to risk doing things not well.
Rev. Threet is a part-time minister at both the UU Church of Rutland and the UU Congregation of Glen Falls, N.Y., after retiring from full-time ministry at the Melrose UU Church in the Boston area. She happily lives in rural western Massachusetts very near her two adult daughters and four grandsons.
In her spare time, she enjoys reading, hiking, camping, spending time with family and traveling to obscure places. She is delighted to be involved with small rural UU churches, such as ours in Stowe. We are very happy to have found her to conduct our services once a month.
Please join us on most Sundays at 4:30 at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road. We are always grateful to share their beautiful space. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz