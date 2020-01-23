On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Rev. Mara Dowdall will lead our service. As always, we are extremely happy to have her with us twice every month. She is an amazing preacher and we welcome everyone to come and hear her.
Rev. Dowdall has titled her program “Called to Serve.” She said, “As Unitarian Universalists, we often say that ‘service is our prayer.’ Inspired by the teachings of Dr. King, this Sunday, we’ll consider anew our call to service. How do we serve? And why does it matter?”
Unitarian Universalists try to confront injustice with our hearts, minds, hands and courage. We try hard to find hope in times of fear and uncertainty. Join us on most Sundays at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road for our 4:30 p.m. service.
For more information, call 617-835-5425 or visit bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz