On Sunday March 1, at 4:30 p.m., Rev. Mara Dowdall will lead our service. Mara will speak about the spirituality of asking for help, which many find hard to do. She is a UU minister based in Burlington.
Most recently, she served as senior minister of the UU Society of Burlington. Mara currently is serving as part-time chaplain at UVM Medical Center and with UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice. She lives in Burlington with her husband and two children.
“As human beings, our job in life is to help people realize how rare and valuable each one of us really is, that each of us has something that no one else has — or ever will have — something inside that is unique to all time.” — Fred Rogers.
This Unitarian Universalist congregation is a place where we come to learn more about being human. We are not here because we have figured out life’s questions or because we think we’ve got it right.
Join us on Sundays at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road in Stowe for our 4:30 p.m. service. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz