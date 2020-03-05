On Sunday, March 8, at 4:30 p.m., the Rev. Barbara Threet will lead our service. Barbara will speak about “An Attitude of Prayer.” Most every culture and religion has some form of prayer — people kneel, chant, bow, use beads, place flowers, read, talk to the sun or other actions.
Is prayer a supplication, a bargain, an affirmation, a fantasy, a centering? Or is it the same as meditation, or reflection or contemplation? And what meaning does it have, if any, for UUs?
As Fred Rogers said, “It’s not the honors and the prizes and the fancy outside of life that ultimately nourishes our souls. It’s the knowing that we can be trusted, that we never have to fear the truth, that the bedrock of our very being is good stuff.”
This Unitarian Universalist congregation is a place where we come to learn more about being human. We are not here because we have figured out life’s questions or because we think we’ve got it right.
Join us on Sundays at 4:30 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz