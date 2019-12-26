On Sunday, Jan. 5, at 4:30 p.m., our fellowship will again be extremely pleased to welcome the Rev. Mara Dowdall to lead our service. Mara is a UU minister based in Burlington. Most recently, she was senior minister of the UU Society of Burlington.
This coming Sunday, Dec. 29, our fellowship will not meet.
Everyone is welcome at our services. We have many beliefs and backgrounds: some with a religious background, some with none, some who believe in a God, some who don’t, and some who let the mystery be.
Please join us at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road for our 4:30 p.m. service. We are always grateful to St. John’s for sharing its beautiful space with us every Sunday afternoon. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz