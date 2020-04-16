On Sunday, April 19, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe will have a service at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. A link will be sent to members and friends who would like to participate. Kristabeth Atwood will conduct the service “Everyday Resurrections: Surprised by Life.” Together, we will explore the new life that springs up around us all the time in plants, animals, the earth and even within ourselves.
We welcome Kristabeth to her first service with our UU Fellowship in these unusual times. Kristabeth is a ritual designer and officiant and spiritual caregiver. Through her business, Rites of Passage LLC, she provides inclusive spiritual care for all life’s seasons, offers tools for facing life’s changes, and she designs and officiates personalized rituals to mark life’s transitions. Kristabeth was a local church pastor for 18 years, serving United Methodist Churches in Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut. She stepped away from local church ministry in 2018 to share her passion for ritual and spiritual care with the wider community. She lives in Burlington with her husband, her college-age son and two German shepherd dogs.
All are welcome. Please join us online for our service; details will be sent out soon. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz