On Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4:30 p.m., we welcome the Rev. Barbara Threet to lead our service. The title of her sermon: “This Year: Make Mistakes.”
Rev. Threet says, “I grew up hearing, ‘If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.’ But there’s also an adage that says, ‘Nothing ventured, nothing gained.’ But when we first start something, we don’t do it perfectly — often after many years of practice, we still aren’t doing it right. As we plunge into 2020, we’ll reflect this Sunday on the wisdom of daring to risk doing things not well.”
We Unitarian Universalists affirm that love is our greatest purpose and accepting one another is the truest form of living. The search for truth is our constant star. We pledge to challenge injustice with our hearts, minds, hands and courage. We strive to find hope in times of fear.
Join us on most Sundays at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church at 1994 Mountain Road in Stowe for our 4:30 p.m. service.
For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz