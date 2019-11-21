Sunday school at 9 a.m., with worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Ron’s message, “Real Treasure,” is found through faith in Jesus Christ. (2 Corinthians 4:7-12; John 3:3; 2 Corinthians 5:17; Galatians 2:20; Matthew 6: 19-21)
We receive God’s wonderful gift of salvation when we invite Jesus into our hearts. No amount of money can buy this gift, and it can’t be earned, it’s a free gift through faith. Our earthly treasures are only temporary but the gift we have through the blood of Jesus is eternal and no one can take it away from us.
In this world we will have troubles, but when we follow Jesus He renews our strength daily as we live by faith and not by sight. We need to remember that the troubles we experience for our faith in Christ are only mild and temporary compared to the eternal glory that we have to look forward to with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in heaven.
— Dianne Doyle