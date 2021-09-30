Sunday school is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 11 a.m.
The message was by Gerry Mansfield, “There is a Man”: In John 1 it refers to Jesus as “the word,” which was the name Jesus had in the very beginning of time before he came to this world as an infant. When he returns with his army at the last battle, the battle of Armageddon, his name is once again called the word of God.
John writes that there was a man — John the Baptist — who identified himself as a witness to Jesus. He proclaimed to the people, “Prepare the way of the Lord.” Jesus lived and died 2,000 years ago, but no one has ever referred to him as the late Jesus — not historians, not atheists, not even those who blaspheme his name — because he rose from the dead and was, and is, and ever will be, the living Lord Jesus Christ.
Jesus still asks the question today, “Who do you say I am?” One day everyone will have to answer that question and their answer will determine where they will spend eternity.
— Dianne Doyle
