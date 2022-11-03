Never compromise your faith. Today, many people professing to be Christians are compromising the word of God to avoid being offensive. They do what they can to be accepted by a world that is lost and without hope.
So, instead of the church changing the world, the world is changing the church. They are failing God and everyone who is lost in sin and not even being aware of it. As Christians, we must never compromise our faith. Even when the tests and trials come our way, as they did for Daniel, we can stand firm in Christ if we keep the faith (Daniel 6: 1-23).
We need to understand that we are in a spiritual warfare (Ephesians 6: 10-18). The Bible is clear, that Satan is our enemy, and he prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour (1 Peter 5:8).
If you’re a child of God, you’re enlisted in this war, and you must live by faith. When you do, you will not compromise your faith in Jesus. People in the world are watching us and will see if we are truly committed to Christ. Our walk needs to match our talk. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. with worship following at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
