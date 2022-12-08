Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday school resumes in the spring.
We all know people who think that they are No. 1, and we all know that they are not very pleasant to be around. However, there is only one person who is No. 1 — Jesus Christ. He was first in the very beginning and will be first for all eternity. He came to this world more than 2,000 years ago to take away our sins.
Before we came to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, we were separated from God because of our sin. But through faith in Jesus, all our sins are forgiven and forgotten. We need to know the Bible and live according to it. We must stay grounded in the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and stand firm on this truth. As we enter this Christmas season, we must remember why Jesus came into this world on that first Christmas morning: his only purpose was to save the world from sin.
Let’s remember Jesus as we celebrate Christmas this year and make him No. 1 in our lives.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.