After Isaiah’s vision of God, he was convicted of his own unholiness. He repented and received forgiveness and immediately the Lord asked, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” No explanation, no details, just “who will go?” Without knowing where God would send him, Isaiah replied “Here I am! Send me.”
The fact of the matter was that God was sending Isaiah to preach, not to people who would listen and not to people who would repent, but to people who would become even more resistant to his message. He knew in advance that the response would be negative, but the command was go and tell. To Isaiah’s credit, he didn’t change his mind, he just asked “how long?” In other words, “Lord, how long do I have to preach to people who don’t want to hear it and who aren’t going to change?” God said: “Til the land is desolate.”
