In Paul’s first letter to the Corinthian Church, he says that while this intellectual and philosophical society prided themselves on their superior intelligence, none of the rulers of that age understood godly wisdom. If they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.
The crucifixion of Jesus unleashed monumental events that they could not have anticipated. The temple veil was torn in two from top to bottom, a massive earthquake occurred, and darkness covered the land. The grave could not hold Jesus because he rose from the dead in the three days. During that time, he descended into paradise and released all the believers to enter heaven. Additionally, the Bible notes that many graves opened, and the dead came out of their graves and appeared to many.
After Jesus rose from the dead, the Bible says he walked the earth for 40 days before his ascension. With all sin atoned for, the devil has no more legal right to torment any Christian who is in a right relationship with Jesus.
Sunday worship service is at 11 a.m.
— Dianne Doyle
