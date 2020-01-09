Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message:
“Jesus Is Emmanuel.
1 Jesus was Emmanuel-God with us, over 2,000 years ago. (Matthew 1:18-23; Isaiah 7:14; John 1:1-2 and 14). Jesus was fully God, and at the same time he was fully man and Jesus is how God revealed his great love to all mankind.
2) Jesus is Emmanuel-God with us today. (Romans 8:9-11 and 15-16; Corinthians 6:19; Matthew 28:20)
Those who have put their faith in Jesus Christ, his finished work on the cross and his resurrection have received God’s wonderful gift of eternal life.
When the trials come, in the good times and the bad, we can count on Jesus to keep his promise that he will never leave us.
3) Jesus will be Emmanuel-God with us forever. (Revelation 21:1-4) Are you ready if Jesus should come back today?
Contact information: 802-244-5037.
— Dianne Doyle