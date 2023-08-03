Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m., livestreamed on Facebook.
Never give up! (Hebrews 10: 19-25) After all the flooding we’ve gone through recently and all the damage it caused, it’s safe to say that it’s been a difficult time for many.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 9:25 am
I think that maybe all of us may know someone who feels like they just can’t take any more, because they have lost just about everything they had. But we can be encouraged because Jesus promised to be with us in all the storms of life and her is more than able to bring us through safely to the other side.
So, when the going gets rough, draw near to Jesus because our victory is in him and not in our circumstances. As a church we are called to motivate one another toward love and good deeds. So, if you see someone in need, help them in any way you can.
It’s also very important that we continue to meet as a church body so we can pray for one another and encourage one another in the Lord. The church of the living God is an absolute necessity for every believer in Christ, especially as we are going through rough times.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
