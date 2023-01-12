Lord, please send another revival. When the church began on the Day of Pentecost, 120 believers in an upper room were filled with the Holy Spirit. Then, after Peter’s powerful sermon, 3,000 people were saved in one day. A great revival broke out because of the many miraculous signs and wonders that occurred after they were filled with the Holy Spirit.
This is also known as the birth of the New Testament church. As we look at the attributes of the early church, we can see that this is a pattern for the church today. The early church was devoted to the Lord, to the apostle’s teaching, to fellowship with believers and to prayer. They were united with Christ and each other and the church grew daily.
If we desire to see a mighty outpouring of the Holy Spirit and a great revival today, we need to follow the pattern of the early church. God is faithful. We just need to do as the early church did and trust him.
Morning worship service at the Trinity Assembly of God in Hyde Park is at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
