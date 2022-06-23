Since the Supreme Court decision in 1973, in Roe v. Wade, the National Right to Life Committee estimates that more than 63 million unborn children have been aborted. From a scriptural point of view these are children who were killed before they could even experience life outside of the mother’s womb. We pray that this decision will be overturned and returned to the jurisdiction of the states where it belongs.
We also need to keep the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court and their families in prayer, especially with the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The Bible is clear on the sanctity of life at conception. From the moment of conception, God is actively involved in the development of human life. (Psalm 139:13-16)
In Psalm 127:3, we read that “sons are a heritage from the Lord, children a reward from him.”
If we believed this as a nation, abortions would plunge to about zero. When any nation loses its respect for the sanctity of life that nation loses. Without God we lose respect for the sanctity of life of the unborn and each other. When any nation turns away from God it does stupid things. We really need to pray for revival.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
