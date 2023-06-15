Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and worship service is at 11 a.m., and is also live streamed on Facebook.
Looking for peace? Even as believers in Christ we sometimes wonder, “Where’s the Peace.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 8:11 am
Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and worship service is at 11 a.m., and is also live streamed on Facebook.
Looking for peace? Even as believers in Christ we sometimes wonder, “Where’s the Peace.”
It can really be challenging as well as discouraging at times, especially when we look at all the negative things that are happening in our nation today. And it’s a real shame that so many are still looking in all the wrong places for peace that can only come from knowing and trusting in Jesus (Philippians 4: 4-9). The more we praise God and rejoice in Him, the greater He becomes and the smaller our problems become!
Instead of being anxious or worrying about anything, we are exhorted to bring everything to the Lord in prayer. Give them to the Lord and leave them in His hands. Then give thanks to Him in advance for meeting these needs.
Are you looking for peace? This is a great challenge for everyone today. However, if you turn to Jesus and put your trust in Him instead of focusing on all the problems, you will find the peace that you are looking for.
We all have problems, but as Christians we need to pray to God, trust that He will answer us and then thank Him in advance because we know that He will see us through. Then we will experience that peace that passes all understanding.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
Voting is open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. Readers helped shape the survey in May by nominating their favorites in each category. Voting is open through June 23. ONE VOTE PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Winners will be announced this summer.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.