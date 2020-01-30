Sunday school and the men’s and women’s groups will resume in the spring. Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message was “Jesus First.”
Jesus is first in all creation. (Colossians 1:15-17; Matthew 1:23; John 1:1-3). If it wasn’t for Jesus, we wouldn’t be here, and nothing would exist, except God himself. The creation we see on earth and in the universe are all sustained by Jesus.
Jesus must be first in the church. (Colossians 1:18-20; Ephesians 1:22-23; I Corinthians 12:12-26; 1 Corinthians 15) Jesus Christ is the head of the body, which is the church. Pastors are called by God to be the under-shepherds of the church. Pastors have an awesome responsibility as they shepherd the church because they will answer to God for whatever and however they are teaching them.
3) Jesus must be first in our lives. (Colossians 1:12-23; Hebrews 6:19) God’s gift of salvation is the greatest gift in the world. From the moment that we invite Jesus into our lives, we become a new creation and God looks at us as if we had never sinned. What a blessing that is! However, we must now continue in the faith and put Jesus first in everything.
Contact information: 802-244-5037.
— Dianne Doyle