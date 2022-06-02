Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and worship follows at 11 a.m.
From the pastor’s desk: With all the hate and violence we see going on around us in our nation and the world today, it is no wonder that many have become discouraged and even afraid.
However, we can’t blame God for what is happening as so many like to do. Our nation was once a Christian nation, but we have turned our backs on God, so he can no longer bless us as a nation. (Jeremiah 18:9-10).
God is a good god, but he is also a just God who has to judge sin. Thank God for the remnant of born-again believers in Christ today who still love the Lord and serve him with all their hearts. No matter what we see happening around us we need to know that our God is good, and his plan and desire is to bless his people. (Psalm 34:1-10)
We need to call upon the Lord and glorify his name and believe that he can and will do what he says he will do for us, for now and all eternity.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
