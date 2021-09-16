Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m.
I’m sure that we’ve all needed help of some kind at one time or another in this life. I feel so sorry for those who live for this world and the things of this world. They have no hope because they rely on worldly wisdom and resources, with all their limitations.
However, as believers in Christ, we have a wonderful hope in the Lord, who truly cares for us. The Lord is always watching over us and he is faithful to protect us from all harm. (Psalm 121:1-8)
When we are going through trials, we need to be reminded that our Lord is the creator of all that exists. He is almighty God in whom nothing is impossible. I would much rather rely on God’s limitless power than on anyone or anything else for the help I need in this life.
God has promised to watch over us until he comes and takes us to our heavenly home.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
