Sunday service is at 11 a.m. It’s hard to believe that it’s already 2022. For most of us, 2021 has been a hard year, but our prayer is that 2022 will bring us new hope for a brighter future.
We’re pretty sure that about everyone has made a New Year’s resolution. From experience, we know that resolutions are easier to make than to keep, but we encourage everyone this year to make a resolution that lines up with the Bible and one that pleases God. These are the resolutions that God will help us to keep.
In Joshua 24:14-18, we see a great resolution that changed Joshua’s life and brought glory to God. He declared that he and his household would serve the Lord. We also need to do the same. We need to get rid of the idols we have in our own lives and put Christ first in everything.
This is a choice we all must make. No one can make it for us. But when we choose Jesus, he will give us the power we need to serve him. What will your choice be?
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
