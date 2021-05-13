“What is a mother? Somewhere between the youthful energy of a teenager and the golden years of woman’s life, there lives a marvelous and loving person known as mother.
“A mother is a curious mixture of patience, kindness, understanding, discipline, industriousness, purity and love. A mother can be at one and the same time, both lovelorn counselor to a heartsick daughter, and head football coach to an athletic son. A mother can sew the tiniest stitch in the material for that dainty prom dress and she is equally experienced in threading through the heaviest traffic with a station wagon.
“A mother is the only creature on earth who can cry when she’s happy, laugh when she’s heartbroken and work when she’s feeling ill. A mother is as gentle as a lamb and as strong as a giant. Only a mother can appear so weak and helpless when dad is near, and a marvel of resourcefulness when she’s all alone.
“A mother has the fascinating ability to be almost everywhere at once and she alone can somehow squeeze an enormous amount of living into an average day. A mother is old-fashioned to her teenager, just mom to her third-grader, and simply mam to little 2-year old sister.
“But there is no greater thrill in life, than to point to that wonderful woman and be able to say to all the world, “That’s my mother!” — Fred Kruse, “Swindoll’s Ultimate Book of Illustrations and Quotes”
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
