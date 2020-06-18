Sunday morning worship service at 10 a.m. You can also join us on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: “Spiritual Warfare” 2 Kings 6:8-20; Luke 10:4 and 191 John 4:4; Matthew 13:19; 2 Corinthians 11:13-15; Ephesians Chapter 6; 2 Timothy 1:7; 1 Peter 5:8; Acts 1:8; Romans 8:37)
If we are true followers of Jesus Christ and daily living for him, we have to be aware of the fact that we are in a spiritual warfare. This warfare is just as real as the war we have been waging against an unseen enemy called the coronavirus around the world. Even though you don’t see him, Satan is attacking believers, marriages, families, spiritual leaders and the church today. However, as we look in the Word of God, we see that we are victorious and more than conquerors over all the tactics that Satan and his demonic forces brings our way. In 2 Kings: 6, we read about Elisha and Israel and how they knew who their enemy was and with God’s help how to defeat them. As believers in Christ, we have an enemy that is just as real as Israel’s was and you can be sure that Satan is out to destroy us and our faith in Jesus today. However, we know that Jesus is coming back for his church and it may be sooner than we think. Until then, we need to fight the good fight of faith, and remember that we are more than conquerors through faith in Jesus Christ.
— Dianne Doyle