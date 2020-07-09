Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. We will also be livestreaming on Facebook, under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: Jesus sets us free. (John 8: 31-36; Isaiah 5: 20; John 14: 6 & 17: 17)
On July 4, 1776, our country celebrated our Declaration of Independence from the rule of Great Britain. As we continue to celebrate our Independence Day in 2020, we are reminded of how blessed we are to live in the greatest country in the world. However, we are also reminded of the many untold sacrifices that were made to give us the freedom that we love. We have to remember that freedom is not free; it always comes with a price. Just as the price was paid for our freedom from the rule of Great Britain in our country, Jesus paid the price for our freedom from the sin in our lives. The culture of “eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die,” permeates our society today. We truly live in a society that calls “evil good and good evil,” just as the Bible predicted.
Jesus paid for our freedom when he sacrificed his life for us on the cross over 2,000 years ago. He died on the cross for our sins and because of his sacrifice we now have an eternal home in Heaven that he has prepared for us. Jesus truly sets us free. He can set you free as well.
— Dianne Doyle
