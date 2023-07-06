Sunday service at 11 a.m. and livestreamed on Facebook.

As we celebrated our nation’s birthday a couple of days ago, we were reminded again just how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation in the world. Believe it or not America was once a Christian nation, but we have been in decline spiritually and morally, for many years, but especially during our generation.

