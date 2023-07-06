Sunday service at 11 a.m. and livestreamed on Facebook.
As we celebrated our nation’s birthday a couple of days ago, we were reminded again just how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation in the world. Believe it or not America was once a Christian nation, but we have been in decline spiritually and morally, for many years, but especially during our generation.
Many churches are now using popular opinion as their rule of faith instead of the word of God. We could go on and on regarding the backsliding condition of our nation, but we won’t because God has provided an answer to our situation.
As true followers of Jesus Christ we can help turn our nation back to God again, when we humble ourselves and pray, seek God’s face, and turn from our wicked ways. We have a choice to make. Will we be one nation under God again, or will we be a nation that’s gone under?
The choice is ours. (II Chronicles 7:11-14)
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
