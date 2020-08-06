Sunday worship is at 10 a.m., live streamed on Facebook, under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park.
Pastor Ron’s message: The rapture of the church.
Most Christians know that the word rapture is not in the Bible, however, it is a form of the Latin word raptu which means, “caught away or caught up.” The Bible is clear that the Lord is coming back to take his church out of this world one day, and I believe it is sooner than most people think.
Only true born-again believers will be taken up in the rapture to be with Jesus. We will be caught up to be with the Lord and feast at the marriage supper of the lamb for seven years. Here on earth during this seven-year period there will be total chaos, which will be followed by a 1,000 years of peace.
The Bible tells us how the Lord is going to return for his own in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 and 5:1-11. The Lord will descend from heaven, but will not set his foot on the earth, but will remain in the air most likely above the clouds.
— Dianne Doyle
